UMW keeping tuition level for third consecutive year

Tuition rates will hold steady at the University of Mary Washington for the third year in a row.

The UMW Board of Visitors on Friday approved President Troy Paino's recommendation to prioritize "student affordability over other budgetary considerations" by keeping tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students level, the university announced in a press release.

“It would be a failure in our public mission to ignore the economic hardships facing many of our students and their families,” Paino said. “Clearly this decision will have an impact on our ability to undertake certain initiatives and to provide the full range of services and programming that students request, as well as challenge our ability to meet some current commitments, but we believe that affordable access is the foremost need of our student body as a whole.”

There will be a 2 percent increase in housing and dining costs and a 4 percent increase in auxiliary fees to "help address state mandates, contractual obligations and unavoidable cost increases," the university said.

Overall costs for in-state students living on campus will increase by $414 next year, including housing, dining and auxiliary fees.