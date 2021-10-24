UMW renames tennis complex to honor former athletics director, his family

The University of Mary Washington unveiled an updated, renamed tennis complex during a ceremony on Saturday honoring the school’s first athletics director, Ed Hegmann, and his family.
More than 50 gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the new sign and to play on the recently refurbished tennis courts.
During Hegmann’s 36-year tenure, he oversaw the expansion of the school’s athletic program from six to 23 sports and was a major catalyst in the development of the university’s athletic facilities, according to the university. He also coached women’s tennis and taught physical education.
Patrick Catullo, director of athletics at UMW, kicked off Saturday’s event by describing to the crowd some of the ways Hegmann has supported the university, starting with his many contributions to the University Tennis Center, which include a gift of $1 million.
“In 2004, I stood in that building with him, and it was a bare building. There was nothing, there was no ceiling, there was no furniture, there were no tennis courts, and he was talking to me about what it was going to look like,” Catullo said. “And I still remember this to the day, he had every piece, every detail pictured. This signifies the architect that is in him and the support that he has for Mary Washington and the athletic department.”
Hegmann, a Pittsburgh native whose career at UMW began in 1976, retired in 2012. At that time, the outdoor tennis complex he helped create was named for him. Recently, the UMW Board approved renaming the facility to also honor the philanthropist’s family.
At the ceremony, University President Troy Paino further expanded upon the impact Hegmann has had on the university, and read the board resolution for the project.
Later, Hegmann shared some sentiments and described his thought process in coming up with the new name for the facility: The Hegmann Family Tennis Complex.
“I was quick to offer my suggestion of honoring my parents, my mom and my dad, since they provided the education that was instrumental in my coming to MWC at the time, now UMW, and also subsequently helping fund the project,” Hegmann said. “I’ve always been very proud but also very embarrassed by UMW placing my full name on the original complex sign, and of course my tennis buddies had great fun kidding me about my name on the sign. So I thought of something less specific for honoring my parents.”
Hegmann, an Army veteran, credited his mother, father, neighbors, former commander, coaches and many others for teaching him valuable lessons and providing him with the opportunities that have led him to where he is today.
“I came up with using family, since the term is often used to describe who is responsible for creating you and who is most instrumental in molding you into who you are today,” he said. “My parents were definitely the architects in creating me and early on I also benefited from the tribe of folks who have taught me so much along the way and definitely influenced my being.”
Players on both the men’s and women’s UMW tennis teams, friends and family, along with other members of the community then enjoyed a part of Hegmann’s legacy by hitting the courts on a sunny fall morning.
“Words really can’t describe the role that you’ve played in the life of Mary Washington over the last 40 years or so,” Paino said to Hegmann during the ceremony. “It’s really an incredible legacy that you’ve left.”