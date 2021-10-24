UMW renames tennis complex to honor former athletics director, his family

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the ceremony, University President Troy Paino further expanded upon the impact Hegmann has had on the university, and read the board resolution for the project.

Later, Hegmann shared some sentiments and described his thought process in coming up with the new name for the facility: The Hegmann Family Tennis Complex.

“I was quick to offer my suggestion of honoring my parents, my mom and my dad, since they provided the education that was instrumental in my coming to MWC at the time, now UMW, and also subsequently helping fund the project,” Hegmann said. “I’ve always been very proud but also very embarrassed by UMW placing my full name on the original complex sign, and of course my tennis buddies had great fun kidding me about my name on the sign. So I thought of something less specific for honoring my parents.”

Hegmann, an Army veteran, credited his mother, father, neighbors, former commander, coaches and many others for teaching him valuable lessons and providing him with the opportunities that have led him to where he is today.