UMW student working to establish polling location on campus

Depending on where they live, residential students at the University of Mary Washington could be in one of three Fredericksburg City wards or one of two Virginia House of Delegates districts.
So when elections come around every November, students are always confused about where to vote and who is on their ballot, said UMW sophomore Callie Jordan of Chesapeake.
“Mary Washington is gerrymandered in three different locations,” said Jordan, a double major in political science and women’s and gender studies. “That means that come election time, it’s complicated and confusing—and even more for first-year students without a car, who might be voting for the first time ever.”
Jordan is hoping to make things a little simpler by establishing a polling location on UMW’s campus. She’s working with support from UMW Votes, a nonpartisan program dedicated to creating civically engaged students, and a national program—MTV’s +1 the Polls program.
The program is a partnership between MTV and parent company ViacomCBS and other voting advocacy groups, including the Alliance for Youth Organizing, Campus Vote Project and the Students Learn Students Vote Coalition.
The goal is to support students who are working to protect existing polling places or bring new polling places to their college campuses.
According to the +1 the Polls website, over 1,000 polling places have closed in the last decade. Efforts are underway to establish new polling locations at about 30 higher education institutions across the country, with three in Virginia, including Jordan’s.
In Virginia, eligible student voters can either register to vote using their home addresses or their college or dorm addresses. At the University of Mary Washington, students who live in on-campus residence halls are registered in the city’s Ward 2 and vote at the Dorothy Hart Community Center on Canal Street.
Students who live in the university’s William Street apartments, just across from the college, reside in Ward 3 and vote at Lafayette Upper Elementary School off U.S. 1.
And students who live in Eagle Village are in Ward 1 and vote at Hugh Mercer Elementary School on Cowan Boulevard. These students are also in the Virginia House of Delegates 88th District, while students in the other two campus residences are in the 28th District.
Having a polling location on campus wouldn’t change what district a student would vote in, but it would remove transportation barriers to casting a vote in person.
There also will be an amendment—Amendment 1—on the ballot this election that seeks to shift responsibility for drawing election districts from the General Assembly and Governor to a bipartisan commission, made up of half members of the General Assembly and half citizens.
Jordan hopes that if approved, redistricting conducted by this bipartisan commission would include the whole of the university in one precinct and district.
Jordan said that 60 percent of UMW students who were eligible to vote turned out for the 2019 election.
That is much higher than the national average of young adults who vote, which was 39 percent in 2016. Jordan wants to see that improve.
“It’s important that students show up because we haven’t in the past,” she said. “We have had an 18-to-24-year-old silent block where we don’t show up, and it’s important that we get our issues heard. We can break down those barriers and make it less confusing, especially for first-timers.”
Jordan said she has met with Fredericksburg’s Registrar, Marc Hoffman, to discuss what it would take to establish a polling location on campus.
Hoffman said it is unlikely it could happen before the November election. It would first need approval by City Council, and Virginia law states that no changes can be made to polling locations within 60 days of a general election.
But establishing a polling location on campus will making voting easier for college students going forward, said Sarah Dewees, assistant director of the Center for Community Engagement.
“Voting is already complicated for students, many of whom are registered at their home address, yet are away at school on Election Day,” Dewees said. “Having a polling location on campus would be much easier for UMW students, many of whom do not have cars. Also, it would reduce confusion about how and where to vote.”
Adele Uphaus-Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
