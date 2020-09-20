UMW student working to establish polling location on campus

Jordan hopes that if approved, redistricting conducted by this bipartisan commission would include the whole of the university in one precinct and district.

Jordan said that 60 percent of UMW students who were eligible to vote turned out for the 2019 election.

That is much higher than the national average of young adults who vote, which was 39 percent in 2016. Jordan wants to see that improve.

“It’s important that students show up because we haven’t in the past,” she said. “We have had an 18-to-24-year-old silent block where we don’t show up, and it’s important that we get our issues heard. We can break down those barriers and make it less confusing, especially for first-timers.”

Jordan said she has met with Fredericksburg’s Registrar, Marc Hoffman, to discuss what it would take to establish a polling location on campus.

Hoffman said it is unlikely it could happen before the November election. It would first need approval by City Council, and Virginia law states that no changes can be made to polling locations within 60 days of a general election.