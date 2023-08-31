Five candidates running for Senate and House of Delegates seats are set for debates next month at the University of Mary Washington.

The first debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, and will pit candidates running in the 65th House District, which includes all of Fredericksburg, four precincts in Spotsylvania and 10 in Stafford.

The second debate is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 27, and will include candidates running in 27th Senate District, which includes all of Fredericksburg, 31 precincts in Stafford County and 12 precincts in Spotsylvania County.

Both debates will be held in the Weatherly Wing of the university’s Seacobeck Hall and will start at 7 p.m.

“I am delighted that the local candidates have agreed to participate in this important community service,” UMW Professor of Political Science and Center for Leadership and Media Studies Director Stephen Farnsworth said in a news release. “Candidates standing side by side to discuss current policy challenges provides vital opportunities for voters to compare the alternatives offered on the ballot.”

Farnsworth will moderate the hour-long debates.

Farnsworth, along with fellow UMW Professor of Political Science Rosalyn Cooperman, WFVA Radio News Director Ted Schubel and a representative from The Free Lance-Star will ask questions of the candidates. Audience members will be able to submit questions for consideration before the start of the debates.

In the 65th House District, Lee Peters, a captain in the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, is the Republican candidate and the Democrat candidate is pastor and former delegate Joshua Cole.

The second debate will bring three 27th District candidates — Republican Tara Durant, Democrat Joel Griffin and Independent Monica Gary — to UMW.

Durant, cast into the spotlight after making a 911 call during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, won the 28th District House seat in November 2021.

Griffin is a former U.S. Marine who works as a contractor and as a consultant.

Gary has a background in ministries and is the Aquia District Board of Supervisors representative in Stafford.

The debates are being hosted by Mary Washington’s Student Government Association (SGA). Co-sponsors include the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Free Lance-Star and the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg Area.