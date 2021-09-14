UMW to host online debates in Fredericksburg-area House races

With the November election approaching, the University of Mary Washington has scheduled debates in two Fredericksburg-area House of Delegates races.

A debate in the 28th District race between incumbent Democrat Josh Cole and Republican challenger Tara Durant will be held at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 22. The district covers Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford County.

A debate in the 88th House of Delegates race between Republican Phillip Scott, Democrat Kecia Evans and Libertarian Timothy Lewis is scheduled Oct. 26. The candidates are vying for the seat held by Republican Del. Mark Cole, who is not running for re-election.

The 88th District covers part of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford and Fauquier counties.

The debates, like most other things during the pandemic, will not be held in the traditional live setting. Instead, the events will be held on Zoom and can also be watched on YouTube.

“While COVID has forced us to debate online this fall, we can look forward to vigorous discussions about the path forward for Virginia,” said moderator Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of the University’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.