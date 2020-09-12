UMW welcomes students back to campus, with safety as their first lesson

In addition to clothes and dorm decorations, Sofia Taylor brought eight masks, hand-sewn by her grandmother, to her freshman year of college at the University of Mary Washington.
The psychology major hopeful, from Clinton Township, Mich., will be wearing a mask all day long as she attends class, relaxes with friends on Campus Walk, eats meals at the makeshift outdoor dining hall and chats with hall mates in her dorm.
The only time she will take the mask off is in her own room.
Taylor didn’t think she’d be able to experience living on campus her first year.
“A lot of schools in Michigan have been starting in-person and then students are being sent home,” said Taylor. “So I was very skeptical, but also really excited when it did get announced that we would be in-person.”
Taylor moved into her dorm Thursday and said she feels confident about UMW’s return-to-campus plan and the role she can play in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“I didn’t see any of what didn’t work in Michigan,” she said of her experience over her first few days on campus. “Most people I saw, they were compliant and wearing masks.
“Like [UMW President Troy] Paino said, this whole thing is an experiment,” Taylor continued. “It’s really up to the students if we go home or not. That definitely puts it in perspective.”
As UMW started welcoming students back to campus Thursday, administrators are hoping lessons learned from other colleges will prevent them from having to send everyone home again.
Fall semester classes resumed in August, but the university announced earlier this summer that it would delay bringing students back to campus until this week.
“The delayed start really helped us to learn from what was going on around the commonwealth and also around the nation,” said Cedric Rucker, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of student life.
A handful of schools, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and James Madison University in Harrisonburg, reversed their decision to hold in-person classes within several weeks of the semester starting, after COVID-19 cases spread rapidly through the student population—often as a result of large off-campus gatherings.
“We have all looked at [these examples] from the standpoint of, what can we learn to enhance our educational outreach to be able to support students being successful,” Rucker said.
UMW’s safety plan is built on a platform of monitoring, masking, distancing and cleaning—or “MMDC,” a phrase Rucker recites all the time.
The mantra is published on flyers and signs displayed “everywhere” on campus, said Anna Billingsley, associate vice president for university relations.
“There is no gray area,” she said.
“Monitoring” means students have been educated on the symptoms of COVID-19 and are asked to pay close attention to their own health.
Every morning at 3:30 a.m., all members of the campus community receive an emailed survey in which they are asked to report any symptoms they are experiencing.
The “attestation of symptoms” can be filled out at any time, but no one is permitted to come to campus until they have completed the daily form and been cleared with a green light, Billingsley said.
Any attestations that are red-lighted will go directly to the student health center and those people will be recommended for a COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 testing is available on campus but has not been required of students moving back into residence halls, Billingsley said.
She said testing offers a “point in time” snapshot.
“A person could walk out of that testing site and be exposed,” she said. “So we always want to keep that in mind.”
The university is working with BetterMed Urgent Care to conduct randomized COVID-19 testing of 100 people each day during move in, which is ongoing over the next four days.
Students are moving into their residences in blocks of 50 people. Those randomly selected to be tested have received emails asking them to get tested before coming to campus, Billingsley said.
“If they have a positive test, the ideal situation is they just go home and isolate for 10 days before coming back,” she said. “We’re hoping we have no positives.”
BetterMed will test 100 members of the campus community at random every Monday and Thursday, Billingsley said.
Results will be posted on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard on its website.
Many other Virginia higher education institutions—including the University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary, George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University—required students to take a COVID-19 test before being allowed to return to campus.
Others, such as Virginia Tech, asked students planning to live in residence halls to self-isolate for 14 days before coming back.
The “masking and distancing” parts of the MMDC mantra refer to the mandatory wearing of face coverings, keeping the CDC-recommended six feet of distance from other people and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people on and off campus.
About 75 percent of students who usually live on campus have chosen to do so this semester, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Chinn Marvashti. Residence hall occupancy rates range from 60 to 90 percent.
Most of the campus residence halls are suite-style, with no more than four students sharing a living space and bathroom. Buildings with hall-style bathrooms are at no more than 80 percent occupancy, Marvashti said.
Students have access only to their own residence halls and are asked not to visit others, according to the university’s return to campus plan.
Students will eat meals under a large outdoor tent where they can distance, instead of in the dining halls, Billingsley said.
All sports have been suspended for fall semester.
Rucker said lessons learned from other universities emphasized the need to be “better staffed in terms of monitoring” compliance with masking and social distancing.
He said students who have volunteered to be “Eagle Care Ambassadors” will be walking around campus to make sure students are wearing masks correctly and keeping social distance.
“We think that will be a significant influence,” Rucker said. “The opinion and voice of peers plays a significant role, so having students involved [in holding each other accountable] will be beneficial.”
He said student input played a substantial role in developing the return to campus plan.
“When it came to the 10 people limit on gatherings, that was a recommendation from students,” Rucker said. “We had considered 15 as a number, but they came back and said 10.”
In classrooms, desks have been positioned to maintain social distancing. Students are also being urged to clean surfaces they touch as they go.
Billingsley said UMW has spent about $400,000 on “cleaning and other COVID supplies.”
The university has also clearly publicized the potential consequences of noncompliance, Billingsley said.
“Unacceptable behaviors”—which includes not using or ineffectually using face coverings and not complying with residence hall policies or MMDC—can result in disciplinary probation or removal from university housing.
“Extreme risk behaviors”—which includes non-compliance with UMW faculty and staff members enforcing MMDC guidelines; hosting or inviting others to a gathering of more than 10 people, either on or off campus; interacting in-person with other individuals while exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and failure to comply with quarantine/isolation—can result in disciplinary probation, removal from housing, suspension or expulsion.
The university has a form on its website that members of the campus community can use to report a “COVID concern.”
“People have started submitting these already,” Rucker said. “Some people anonymously and some not. I think everyone recognizes from seeing what’s happened in other places that in order for us to be successful, we all have to commit ourselves to upholding these guidelines. If we don’t, we could find ourselves where we may be sending people home, and we don’t want that. We want to be a success story.”
Rucker said another lesson learned from other universities is the need for enough quarantine and isolation space.
“We don’t want to shut down because we don’t have enough space,” he said.
UMW has 120 quarantine and isolation rooms with individual bathrooms, Billingsley said.
Students have also volunteered to serve as “QI Buddies,” agreeing to reach out to their peers in quarantine or isolation.
“So they’ll just check in and make sure [those in quarantine or isolation] are OK, let them know what’s going on and give them someone to talk to,” Rucker said.
Rucker said the university’s return to campus task force, which meets weekly, has not heard many concerns from community members about students returning.
“Members of the community are excited about having students back,” Rucker said. “There’s an economic impact on Fredericksburg, which is significant. Many of our students are employed locally and will continue to be employed, so that’s beneficial.
“The question we’ve been asked [by the community is], ‘What are you doing to educate students about our expectations?’” Rucker continued. “And we’ve been very clear [with the students]. This institution is truly committed to doing everything to mitigate risk on campus and in the broader community.”
Billingsley said UMW recognizes that there will be cases of COVID-19 among the campus community.
“We want to make people aware that we know that,” she said.
