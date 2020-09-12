UMW welcomes students back to campus, with safety as their first lesson

“There is no gray area,” she said.

“Monitoring” means students have been educated on the symptoms of COVID-19 and are asked to pay close attention to their own health.

Every morning at 3:30 a.m., all members of the campus community receive an emailed survey in which they are asked to report any symptoms they are experiencing.

The “attestation of symptoms” can be filled out at any time, but no one is permitted to come to campus until they have completed the daily form and been cleared with a green light, Billingsley said.

Any attestations that are red-lighted will go directly to the student health center and those people will be recommended for a COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 testing is available on campus but has not been required of students moving back into residence halls, Billingsley said.

She said testing offers a “point in time” snapshot.

“A person could walk out of that testing site and be exposed,” she said. “So we always want to keep that in mind.”

The university is working with BetterMed Urgent Care to conduct randomized COVID-19 testing of 100 people each day during move in, which is ongoing over the next four days.