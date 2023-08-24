The University of Mary Washington hosted Move-In Day on Wednesday, welcoming just over 1,000 first-year and transfer students for the fall 2023 semester.

The incoming class comprises students from Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York, Texas, Delaware, Florida and Washington, D.C. — as well as from the United Kingdom, India, Egypt and Canada.

Just over 11% of the first-year class of 770 students is from out-of-state, according to data provided by UMW.

There are 220 transfer students coming to the university from the U.S., as well as from Austria, Germany, Japan and the U.K.

More than 2,000 students will be living on the UMW campus. They include the largest group of honors students in the university’s history.

Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 28.