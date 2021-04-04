UMW's Earth Day panel series hopes to inspire a regional plan to address climate change

The University of Mary Washington will mark Earth Day this year with a series of free public panel discussions about environmental issues facing the Fredericksburg area.

"A Climate of Change" consists of three sessions to be held every Tuesday in April at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The series is hosted by the Climate, Environment and Resilience initiative—or CLEAR—an organization launched in 2014 by UMW and Marstel-Day, a local environmental firm, with help from the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.

Rebecca Rubin, president and CEO of Marstel-Day, said the main goal of the series is to initiate a conversation about how the Fredericksburg area can prepare and plan for the effects of climate change.

"We are a region without a climate plan," Rubin said.

She said other parts of the state, such as Norfolk, Richmond and Alexandria, have been planning for climate change—making risk and vulnerability assessments, identifying mitigation strategies—for many years.