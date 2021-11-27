Underdog Gary says social media, daily interaction with residents, key to Aquia victory

Last spring, when Gary was not seeking a public official seat, she stepped into the fray by opposing a proposed $15 beach fee for county residents to use facilities at Aquia Landing Park and at the Historic Port of Falmouth. She publicly opposed the plan and didn’t believe supervisors were listening to their constituents.

“I didn’t see the people being represented well and I knew that I could do that,” said Gary.

Gary spent the next several months attending community events and eventually became a regular face at Board of Supervisors meetings, speaking on topics outside her own Aquia district, including Downtown Stafford, an apartment and retail development along Courthouse Road, approved by county supervisors in July.

A friend eventually encouraged Gary to seek office and she said the same message to run for office came to her during one of her periods of prayer.

“I thought, with the craziness in our world, God has raised people up who will serve you and take care of people,” said Gary.

Gary never intended to shield her past life from anyone, but social media allowed her opponents to do so throughout the campaign. Gary said she used many of the derogatory social media posts as opportunities to tell her story of who she is and where she came from.