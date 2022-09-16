 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way gets funds for tax prep

The Rappahannock United Way has received $20,000 to provide free tax returns to low- and moderate-income people in the Fredericksburg area.

The money is from the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation, sponsor of Tax Time Allies. The foundation and local United Way have partnered for more than 12 years to provide free IRS-sponsored tax preparation resources.

In 2022, Rappahannock United Way’s Free Tax Program assisted 1,136 individuals in filing their state and federal tax returns. More than $1.4 million in tax credits and refunds were returned to the Fredericksburg region. Those with household incomes of $80,000 or less may be eligible to file their taxes for free through “Prosper: Tax Services” by Rappahannock United Way.

“We’re delighted to be a part of such a strong network of free tax preparation assistance providers that are tirelessly working to ensure that those who need it most, are getting access to quality no-cost tax preparation services,” said Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer at Rappahannock United Way.

—Cathy Dyson

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

