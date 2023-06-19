On Wednesday, Rappahannock United Way volunteers will be working on projects aimed to make a difference in the community.

The United Way will be rallying the troops — local corporate volunteers — as part of the National United Way Day of Action. The annual event is traditionally held on or around June 21, and it gives volunteers from local companies a chance to work on community projects.

This June marks the first time the local United Way has been able to hold such a large-scale event since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “we’ve missed it,” said Janel Donohue, president and CEO of the Rappahannock United Way. She said the event supports work the agency undertakes daily: to improve health, education, financial stability and economic mobility in the Fredericksburg area.

This year’s theme is “Rappahannock United Way Reunited” and projects include assembling literacy kits for local children starting school; putting together welcome kits for local families moving into new housing; and building Little Free Libraries to place in neighborhoods to facilitate free book exchanges.

The Rappahannock United Way continues to focus on building stability for the local ALICE population. ALICE denotes those who often work multiple jobs but still struggle to make ends meet, particularly in areas with high housing prices.

“We hope these projects will help raise awareness and go some way to helping local ALICE households,” Donohue said.