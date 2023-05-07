Federal poverty measurements continue to undercount the number of Virginia families living in economic instability, the latest ALICE report shows.

Ten percent of Virginia families were living in poverty in 2021, according to the federal poverty level set each year by the Department of Health and Human Services — but more than twice as many families were unable to maintain basic household survival budgets in the communities where they live.

That population is known as ALICE — an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Since 2017, the Rappahannock United Way has been studying the ALICE population as a way to understand the true scope of poverty in the region.

The United for ALICE coalition, which includes United Ways, foundations and nonprofits in 28 states, released the results of the most recent data, from 2021, this week.

While the percentage of ALICE households in Virginia has remained level since 2017, the number of ALICE households has increased by 36,000, according to the report.

In Planning District 16 — which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George — 36% of households, or about 49,000 families, were either living in poverty or below the ALICE threshold for financial survival, which is defined as the minimum annual income level necessary for household survival.

In Virginia, the ALICE threshold for a family of four with one infant and one preschooler is $70,788, according to the report. For a single adult, it is $30,516 and for a single senior adult, it is $33,768.

Regionally, Fredericksburg had the highest share of ALICE families in 2021: 49%. King George County had the lowest at 28%.

Forty-seven percent of Caroline County families, 37% of Spotsylvania County families and 32% of Stafford County families were ALICE in 2021.

The report also shows that certain family types are more likely to be ALICE. In Planning District 16, 71% of all households headed by single women in 2021 were ALICE.

Forty-two percent of Black households, 44% of Hispanic households and 45% of American Indian households in the Fredericksburg region lived below the ALICE threshold in 2021, compared to 33% of white families.

It is the third report released by the United for ALICE coalition, said Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer for the Rappahannock United Way.

“We can now track how things are changing,” she said. “Data from 2007 through 2018 has been compiled and starts to reveal trends, showing that ALICE households are especially vulnerable to national economic disruptions.”

The number of ALICE households increased “dramatically” during the Great Recession, Walsh said, peaking in 2012 and then tapering off through 2019.

“Then came the pandemic,” she said.

Federal impact assistance, such as stimulus payments, the expanded child tax credit and rent and mortgage relief, helped many families get through 2021, Walsh said. But those relief measures were discontinued and “there are indicators that things could be worse for ALICE in 2022–23,” she said.

“One clear warning sign is the lack of emergency funds that households have,” Walsh said. “The research shows that 56% of Virginia’s ALICE households do not have money saved up for a crisis.”

Food insecurity remains much higher in ALICE families than in those above the ALICE threshold. In November 2022, 19% of ALICE families with children reported on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey that often or sometimes their children were not eating enough because they couldn’t afford enough food, compared to 3% of those above the threshold.

Twelve percent of ALICE households reported that they are behind on rent payments and 53% reported that it was either somewhat or very difficult pay bills.

The United Way asks the public to use the new ALICE data to advocate for programs, practices and policies to improve access to affordable housing, high quality childcare and education, healthy food, health care, transportation and workforce training.

Find out more at unitedforalice.org/alice-in-action.