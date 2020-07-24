The University of Mary Washington renamed Trinkle Hall on Friday for the late civil rights leader and professor James Farmer.
The decision by the Board of Visitors was triggered by an ad hoc committee’s recommendation in October that the university find a new name for the academic building. It was named after former Virginia Gov. Elbert Lee Trinkle, who served from 1922 to 1926 and was known for his public support of segregation and eugenics. Trinkle championed the Racial Integrity Act of 1924, the Forced Sterilization Act of 1924 and the Racial Segregation Act of 1926.
“I commend the action of the board today,” Rector Heather Crislip said in a press release. “We are talking about one of the most beautiful and iconic buildings on campus and its name should reflect our community and our values.”
James Farmer Hall was chosen from recommendations submitted by a naming committee comprising faculty, students and alumni. The committee, which was appointed by university President Troy Paino, accepted nominations from the university community in February and launched a poll of options in March, allowing students and faculty to vote on their preference for the new name.
Farmer is famous for organizing the first Freedom Ride in 1961 as part of a protest to desegregate interstate transportation. He was a co-founder of the Congress of Racial Equality, which aimed to achieve racial equality through nonviolent protest and was one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington.
In 1980, Farmer became a professor of history and American studies at UMW and taught until 1998. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom that same year and passed away in July 1999. In January, the university launched a year of celebration in honor of Farmer’s 100th birthday.
The newly named James Farmer Hall was originally built as the university’s library, but is now home to the university’s Department of Classics, Philosophy, Religion; the Department of Mathematics; the Department of Computer Science; and the College of Education’s Fredericksburg campus classes.
A bust of Farmer that was installed in 2000 sits directly across from the building. The James Farmer Multicultural Center, located in the University Center, was created in 1990 and celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.