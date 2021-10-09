Upcoming events benefit baby with birth defects

Backporch Vineyard in King George County plans a second rally for Reagan Gallegos, a 9-month old who has spent her whole life in the hospital after being born with two serious birth defects.
The fundraiser is planned Oct. 16–17 and begins with a Saturday morning yoga session from 9–10 a.m. with Paula Van Alstine. Then, from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a number of events will be held to help pay for the continuation of necessary treatments for Reagan and help raise awareness for congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which she was born with on Dec. 23, along with a congenital heart defect.
Saturday’s events include a chili cook-off with judging at 2:30 p.m. and “Cruise’n 4 Reagan” car show from noon to 4 p.m. for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Participants will be able to vote for their favorite entries in various classes.
There will be vendors, a craft fair, yard sale and silent auction both days from noon to 7 p.m. Musical entertainment includes Saturday performances from Karen Jonas from noon to 3 p.m. and The Medicare Boys from 4–7 p.m. On Sunday, Dead Rise takes the stage from 12:30–2:30 p.m., followed by Brisk from 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Food, beer and wine will be available both days. There’s no admission fee for the various events, but the vineyard’s website at backporchvineyard.com has suggested donation amounts.
Backporch is holding the event to help Reagan’s parents, Zach and Shelby Gallegos, who are from southern Maryland but have moved twice to provide their daughter the care she needs. Shelby Gallegos is the niece of Mary and Lori Bowling, who work at the vineyard and have arranged the fundraiser. The Bowlings also are longtime friends of Sherri Spillman and Rick and Lorrie Gump, the winery owners.
Reagan suffers from CDH, a birth defect that occurs when a baby’s diaphragm (a thin sheet of muscle that separates the abdomen from the chest) fails to fully form. The defect allows abdominal organs to enter the chest cavity, preventing lung growth. Surgery to repair the problem was done within days of her birth and the issue requires intensive hospital care, her parents said.
The family relocated the first time to Baltimore to participate in a program at Johns Hopkins University before Reagan was even born. In May, the family moved to Pennsylvania, where Reagan had her heart repaired at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Since that surgery in late June, Reagan has stayed in the hospital to get help with her oxygen needs, feeding and to be weaned off medications.
“Reagan is making significant progress and the family is praying she is able to come home by Christmas,” according to Backporch Vineyard’s Facebook page. “Many years of home care with oxygen and therapies are ahead, but the community support shown and the prayers and generosity have helped sustain this family.”
Backporch Vineyard is at 16595 Wilmont Road in King George. Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact Lori Bowling at lbowling617@gmail.com.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425