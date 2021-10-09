Upcoming events benefit baby with birth defects

Backporch is holding the event to help Reagan’s parents, Zach and Shelby Gallegos, who are from southern Maryland but have moved twice to provide their daughter the care she needs. Shelby Gallegos is the niece of Mary and Lori Bowling, who work at the vineyard and have arranged the fundraiser. The Bowlings also are longtime friends of Sherri Spillman and Rick and Lorrie Gump, the winery owners.

Reagan suffers from CDH, a birth defect that occurs when a baby’s diaphragm (a thin sheet of muscle that separates the abdomen from the chest) fails to fully form. The defect allows abdominal organs to enter the chest cavity, preventing lung growth. Surgery to repair the problem was done within days of her birth and the issue requires intensive hospital care, her parents said.

The family relocated the first time to Baltimore to participate in a program at Johns Hopkins University before Reagan was even born. In May, the family moved to Pennsylvania, where Reagan had her heart repaired at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Since that surgery in late June, Reagan has stayed in the hospital to get help with her oxygen needs, feeding and to be weaned off medications.