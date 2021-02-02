UPDATE: All lanes of I-95 south near Fredericksburg area open

The winter weather and cold temperatures could make driving risky. The Virginia Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to avoid hitting the road overnight Monday and early Tuesday.

Between three and five inches of snow accumulated in the Fredericksburg area over the weekend, topped with rain and freezing rain as temperatures edged just above the freezing mark. The winter storm led to school and county office closures as well as hundreds of crashes and stranded vehicles.

Most of the Fredericksburg region’s main roads were clear on Monday, although many also had icy patches.

Crews spent Monday treating roads in the region. But with temperatures remaining below freezing and more of a wintry mix expected to fall overnight Monday and into Tuesday, many area schools were again closed and VDOT warned drivers that roads could still become icy.

“Any wet pavement remaining from melted snow may refreeze again and turn into black ice overnight, especially on roads carrying less traffic, on hills, curves, turn lanes and median crossovers,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darrah Frye said in a news release. “Hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday’s morning rush hour.”