UPDATE: Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg reopens after fire

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.: Officials report that the Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg has reopened.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that all travel lanes on the Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg have been closed between Lafayette Boulevard and Belman Road due to a large fire in the area.
A witness at the scene said several cars in a junkyard appeared to be on fire. Fredericksburg and Stafford County fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze.
VDOT says there is no re-opening time available for the parkway and motorists should anticipate delays near the scene and use an alternate route.
