UPDATE: Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg reopens after fire

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.: Officials report that the Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg has reopened.

---

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that all travel lanes on the Blue and Gray Parkway in Fredericksburg have been closed between Lafayette Boulevard and Belman Road due to a large fire in the area.

A witness at the scene said several cars in a junkyard appeared to be on fire. Fredericksburg and Stafford County fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

VDOT says there is no re-opening time available for the parkway and motorists should anticipate delays near the scene and use an alternate route.