UPDATE: Crews continue to work to restore power, clear roads in Fredericksburg area

UPDATE 12:05 P.M.: Thousands of residents—mostly in Stafford County—are still out of power two days after a massive winter storm slammed the area.
Power was still out for nearly 28,000 Stafford households as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dominion spokesman Jeremy Slayton said.
Nearly 4,900 Dominion customers in Spotsylvania, about 4,600 in King George and about 1,900 in Fredericksburg City are in the dark.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative's outage map reports 13,347 Spotsylvania households and 6,448 Caroline households without power as of 11:45 a.m.
In a press release, REC said it has restored power to more than 30,000 member-owners since Monday's storm.
"In total, more than 1,000 REC and mutual-aid employees are now working on outage restoration efforts," the press release stated. "Field workers have discovered around 70 broken poles and expect to find significantly more as they are able to reach additional damage sites."
Kyle Allwine, a spokesperson with Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, said that as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were fewer than 2,400 power outages remaining in its coverage area, which includes King George and Stafford counties.
That's a 70 percent reduction from Monday, Allwine said.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reports about 2,800 households without power, mainly in Stafford and southern Prince William counties.
Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and Fredericksburg City opened warming centers for residents without power yesterday.
About 90 people stayed at Stafford County's shelter, located at Stafford High School, last night, county spokesman Andrew Spence said.
Spence said the county is paying to move people to local hotels, "temporarily until they can get their situation in a better place."
VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said Tuesday morning that Interstate 95 opened again for travel at 8 p.m. last night and that traffic is flowing this morning.
I-95 was shut down in both directions for much of the day Tuesday as work crews attempted to remove snow, ice and broken-down and stranded vehicles.
"But we have more than 100 roads closed across the secondary road system for downed trees and utility lines," Hannon said.
Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area while thousands of motorists became trapped on a frozen stretch of Interstate 95 during a winter storm that encased the region in ice and snow.
Lanes in both directions of Interstate 95 became blocked across a 40-mile stretch through the Fredericksburg area after a truck jackknifed Monday morning. That set off a chain-reaction series of crashes, stranding motorists on the highway.
There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths, but the interstate was eventually closed as crews worked to remove many vehicles and to clear away ice and snow Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic spilled over onto U.S. 1 and State Route 3, causing backups there. Area hotels filled up as many motorists exited the backup.
VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer Marcie Parker wrote in a press release that the situation on I-95 was “unprecedented.”
“We continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes,” Parker said. “In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a 4 p.m. press conference with VDOT, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that state agencies were “prepared for the storm that was predicted, but instead Mother Nature sent a foot of snow to the Fredericksburg area.”
VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said that crews could not adequately pre-treat I-95 prior to the storm because of the rain that fell Sunday night.
“Rain would have washed all of the chemicals and salt off the road and provided no additional protection,” he said.
Brich said traffic continued to flow on the interstate until around midnight Monday, when it came to a standstill. A decision was made to close the interstate to all traffic Tuesday morning.
Brich said 52 snow plows, nine motor graders and 16 wreckers have been targeting the I-95 corridor in both directions between mile markers 110 and 143 for snow removal, while 30 Virginia State Police troopers have been assigned to the corridor to redirect traffic and distribute food, water, blankets and medicine to stranded motorists as needed.
Officials at the afternoon news conference said about 50-60 vehicles were still on the interstate after being abandoned. A VDOT spokeswoman later said about 20 vehicles remained.
Meanwhile, thousands of households in the area were still without power the day after a winter storm buried the Fredericksburg region under heavy, wet snow. National Weather Service estimates ranged from 7 to 11 inches, with an unofficial report of up to 14 inches in Spotsylvania County.
Almost 90,000 households in the area were still without power Tuesday afternoon, according to outage maps reported by Dominion, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative. Utility companies are estimating that it may be several days until all power is fully restored.
Dominion spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said the company had restored power to 281,000 customers across the state as of Tuesday afternoon. He said about 400,000 customers statewide experienced power outages beginning early Monday morning, “making this one of the top 5 winter storms in Dominion Energy Virginia’s history.”
Dominion reported progress in the Fredericksburg region: Stafford outages were down to about 28,000 around 7 p.m. Tuesday afternoon from about 44,000 Monday evening. It reported just under 7,500 outages in Spotsylvania, just under 3,000 in Fredericksburg and just under 2,700 in King George as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Slayton said the majority of customers will have power restored “by late Wednesday evening—with some outage restoration extending into Thursday.” He said crews must work slowly and cautiously because the heavy snow burdens tree limbs and causes them to fall, creating hazardous working conditions.
The Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, which reported about 2,500 outages in Stafford, King George and Westmoreland counties, cited similar difficulties, saying it had to bring in contractors to help clear trees that were blocking restoration efforts.
“The damage has been incredible,” the release said. “In a short stretch of power line, there were more than five different large trees on the lines. Some roads also remain impassable by bucket trucks and larger equipment that is needed to complete restorations.”
The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported 16,425 outages in Spotsylvania as of 7 p.m., just under 8,500 in Caroline County and about 7,800 in Orange County.
While temperatures Tuesday warmed up into the 40s, they were expected to drop into the 20s Tuesday night, creating threatening conditions for those without power.
Spotsylvania and King George counties opened warming shelters for residents Monday and Stafford, Caroline and Fredericksburg opened shelters on Tuesday.
Spotsylvania’s shelter is located at 8720 Courthouse Road and “will remain open until a decision is made that it is no longer needed,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said. McGinnis said there have been about 20 residents using the county’s warming shelter for most of the day.
King George’s warming shelter is at the Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway. County residents without running water can refill containers at the shelter or at any county fire station.
Caroline’s warming center opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the School Annex building, located at 16221 Richmond Turnpike in Bowling Green. It will stay open until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a county alert.
Stafford County opened a warming center at Stafford High School from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., but stranded individuals could stay overnight.
Fredericksburg’s warming center at James Monroe High School opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Matt Addis, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites Fredericksburg at Celebrate Virginia, located at 1080 Hospitality Lane in Stafford, said the calls seeking a vacant room have been “basically non-stop” since the snow began to fall.
“All of the hotels around here are sold out at this point due to the storm,” said Addis. “We have people cancelling, but a lot of locals are trying to find a place to stay and keep warm.”
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police advised motorists to stay off I-95, which closed in both directions through the Fredericksburg region on Tuesday.
Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said from midnight Monday through Tuesday afternoon, his crews had answered 267 service calls, about five times their typical amount. Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said county deputies had already logged 1,183 emergency calls as a result of the blizzard through Tuesday afternoon, compared with a typical day of about 150.
McGinnis said the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office received 1,011 storm-related calls for assistance between midnight on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue received 628 calls in that time frame.
Cardello said motorists are still taking to the region’s roadways, failing to heed warnings from state and local officials to stay off the roads.
He said as a result of the storm, many roads have been reduced to one lane and when a vehicle stalls at the head of that queue, it can back up traffic or make it impossible for emergency crews to get through.
“People just need to stay home until this event is over with,” said Cardello. “That’ll give VDOT a chance to get the roads straight, Dominion [Power] time to get the power back on.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
