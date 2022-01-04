UPDATE: Crews continue to work to restore power, clear roads in Fredericksburg area

VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said that crews could not adequately pre-treat I-95 prior to the storm because of the rain that fell Sunday night.

“Rain would have washed all of the chemicals and salt off the road and provided no additional protection,” he said.

Brich said traffic continued to flow on the interstate until around midnight Monday, when it came to a standstill. A decision was made to close the interstate to all traffic Tuesday morning.

Brich said 52 snow plows, nine motor graders and 16 wreckers have been targeting the I-95 corridor in both directions between mile markers 110 and 143 for snow removal, while 30 Virginia State Police troopers have been assigned to the corridor to redirect traffic and distribute food, water, blankets and medicine to stranded motorists as needed.

Officials at the afternoon news conference said about 50-60 vehicles were still on the interstate after being abandoned. A VDOT spokeswoman later said about 20 vehicles remained.