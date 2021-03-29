WATCH NOW: Fiery truck crash closes northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania

UPDATE 6:30 P.M.: According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Interstate 95 northbound remains closed in Spotsylvania County for emergency response and cleanup for an earlier truck crash and fire at mile marker 125. All I-95 northbound traffic is being detoured at exit 118 (Thornburg) to use U.S. 1 northbound as an alternate route.

Southbound lanes are open except for a single southbound lane closed at mile marker 123 to allow crews to use a crossover to let northbound traffic stopped between exit 118 and mile marker 125 turn around and travel southbound.

A fire involving an 18-wheeler has shut down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County this afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it crashed and caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. just south of the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvania. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, but all lanes of the interstate are currently shut down, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

VDOT said its crews are traveling to the scene to assist with traffic control and establishing a detour route along U.S. 1.