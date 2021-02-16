UPDATE: REC making progress on restoring electricity

UPDATE: Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says repair crews have restored more than 98 percent of the power outages caused by the ice storm this past weekend.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, under 600 outages remained, down from a high of more than 22,000 at the peak of the storm, REC said in a news release. The release said heavy rains Monday night toppled more trees and limbs, creating more outages. But it said crews were continuing to replace broken poles and repair downed lines.

“Even with the ongoing challenges faced by the crews, REC still expects nearly all remaining outages to be restored today,” said Casey Hollins, REC's director of communications and public relations.

Although temperatures are on the rise locally, about 2,200 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were still without power Monday evening as a result of Saturday’s ice storm.

The REC reported contractors and out-of-state workers have already restored service to more than 18,000 customers since the outages first began over the weekend. But warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon and Monday caused muddy conditions to be added to the mix, creating challenges for workers and their equipment trying to gain access to trouble spots to make repairs.