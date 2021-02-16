UPDATE: REC making progress on restoring electricity

UPDATE: Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says repair crews have restored more than 98 percent of the power outages caused by the ice storm this past weekend.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, under 600 outages remained, down from a high of more than 22,000 at the peak of the storm, REC said in a news release. The release said heavy rains Monday night toppled more trees and limbs, creating more outages. But it said crews were continuing to replace broken poles and repair downed lines.
“Even with the ongoing challenges faced by the crews, REC still expects nearly all remaining outages to be restored today,” said Casey Hollins, REC's director of communications and public relations.
Although temperatures are on the rise locally, about 2,200 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were still without power Monday evening as a result of Saturday’s ice storm.
The REC reported contractors and out-of-state workers have already restored service to more than 18,000 customers since the outages first began over the weekend. But warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon and Monday caused muddy conditions to be added to the mix, creating challenges for workers and their equipment trying to gain access to trouble spots to make repairs.
Although the REC website reports progress is being made restoring power, the co-op said warmer temperatures are causing once iced-over trees to spring up and strike power lines, causing additional problems, in addition to trees falling due to saturated soil at the root base. An REC news release said some of the outages could linger into Tuesday evening.
On Monday afternoon, Spotsylvania County still had 129 customers without power, while Caroline and Louisa counties had 187 and 510 outages, respectively. Hanover County, also in the REC service area, had the largest number of outages at 805.
REC serves 170,000 customers within its 22-county service area. Dominion Energy and the Northern Neck and Northern Virginia electrical cooperatives reported only a handful of outages combined in the Fredericksburg region Monday.
In Virginia as a whole, 118,162 customers were still without power as of 1 p.m. Monday, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates utility company outage data.
