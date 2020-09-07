UPDATE: Stafford resumes search for 15-year-old on Rappahannock

UPDATE: The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says it has resumed the search at Falmouth Beach for the 15-year-old boy who went underwater Sunday afternoon and never resurfaced.

The Sheriff's Office says the Falmouth Beach parking lot is closed to the public. Dive, boat and drone teams are on the scene.

---

A search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the Rappahannock River was temporarily called off as darkness set in about 8:30 p.m. Monday night, and is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning, according to an official with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the call for assistance came in at 4:21 p.m. Monday. He said arriving first responders determined the teenager entered the river, briefly surfaced in the water, then went under.

A joint effort between Stafford County Fire and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office dive teams focused the search in the area of the Historic Port of Falmouth, with the assistance of unmanned aircraft.