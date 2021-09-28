UPDATE: Two lanes of Interstate 95 North reopen in Stafford

UPDATE, 4:55 P.M. Stafford County reports two lanes of Interstate 95 North are now open in the area of the Truslow Road overpass.

UPDATE 4:15 P.M.: The crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County has created heavy traffic through Fredericksburg, with increasing congestion on U.S. 1 and State Route 3. An alert from the city of Fredericksburg says it is unknown when the wreck will be cleared and I-95 reopened and it urges drivers to please use patience.

Northbound Interstate 95 and the Truslow Road bridge in Stafford County are shut down after a truck hit the overpass.

“For motorist safety, all northbound lanes and Truslow Road have been closed until the bridge can be inspected,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Bridge inspectors are on scene.”

VDOT advised drivers to avoid northbound I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, if possible.