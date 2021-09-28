UPDATE: Two lanes of Interstate 95 North reopen in Stafford

UPDATE, 4:55 P.M. Stafford County reports two lanes of Interstate 95 North are now open in the area of the Truslow Road overpass.
UPDATE 4:15 P.M.: The crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County has created heavy traffic through Fredericksburg, with increasing congestion on U.S. 1 and State Route 3. An alert from the city of Fredericksburg says it is unknown when the wreck will be cleared and I-95 reopened and it urges drivers to please use patience.
---
Northbound Interstate 95 and the Truslow Road bridge in Stafford County are shut down after a truck hit the overpass.
“For motorist safety, all northbound lanes and Truslow Road have been closed until the bridge can be inspected,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Bridge inspectors are on scene.”
VDOT advised drivers to avoid northbound I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, if possible.
“Travelers can expect major northbound delays on the interstate and surrounding arterial roads in the region,” VDOT said. “Traffic signal timing is being adjusted in the Fredericksburg region to accommodate heavier northbound vehicle traffic.”