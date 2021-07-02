 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: U.S. 1 in Stafford re-opened
1 comment
alert top story

Update: U.S. 1 in Stafford re-opened

{{featured_button_text}}

Update: All lanes have been re-opened, VDOT announced at 11:07 a.m.

A crash has closed U.S. 1 in Stafford County in both directions between Hospital Center Boulevard and American Legion Road/Eskimo Hill Road for a vehicle crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A detour has been established:

  • American Legion Road/Ramoth Church Road
  • Courthouse Road
  • Hospital Center Boulevard

VDOT stressed that tractor-trailers and other large vehicles should use this detour route, and not follow direction from mapping services to use Andrew Chapel Road. There is a height restriction of 9 feet, 3 inches on Andrew Chapel Road.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert