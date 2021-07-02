Update: U.S. 1 in Stafford re-opened

Update: All lanes have been re-opened, VDOT announced at 11:07 a.m.

A crash has closed U.S. 1 in Stafford County in both directions between Hospital Center Boulevard and American Legion Road/Eskimo Hill Road for a vehicle crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported at 9:05 a.m. Friday.

A detour has been established:

American Legion Road/Ramoth Church Road

Courthouse Road

Hospital Center Boulevard

VDOT stressed that tractor-trailers and other large vehicles should use this detour route, and not follow direction from mapping services to use Andrew Chapel Road. There is a height restriction of 9 feet, 3 inches on Andrew Chapel Road.”

