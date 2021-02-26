UPDATE: U.S. 1 southbound now open near Stafford Courthouse

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.: All southbound lanes of U.S. 1 have reopened. Officials say motorists should expect some residual traffic delays in the Stafford Courthouse area.

A small sinkhole closed a lane of U.S. 1 in Stafford County on Friday morning, and repair work is expected to last into the afternoon.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said one southbound lane is closed just south of Courthouse Road.

"Our crews are repairing a sinkhole and a failed drainage pipe," Hannon said. "Currently, traffic is flowing well through the area, but motorists could experience delays as we approach the afternoon rush. Southbound traffic may consider using [Interstate 95] and Hospital Center Boulevard to avoid this intersection until all lanes reopen."

