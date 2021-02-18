UPDATE: VDOT making progress on roads, but urges drivers to delay travel

No widespread power outages were reported, locally or statewide, by utility companies as of Thursday evening. The power providers still were prepared, with additional crews on standby in case overnight freezing led to downed trees and power lines.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police continued to warn people to avoid driving because of the icy road conditions, at least through the early part of Friday.

“With another round of freezing rain expected through Friday morning, and below-freezing temperatures, we will continue treating roads for icy and slick surfaces, returning to focus again on I-95 and primary and high-volume secondary roads," said Robbie Prezioso, VDOT's Fredericksburg District maintenance engineer. "We encourage drivers to delay unnecessary trips through [Friday] morning to give crews room to navigate and improve road conditions.”

The state police said in a Thursday release that between midnight and 4 p.m., troopers responded to 385 crashes and 255 disabled vehicles. State police reported 48 crashes and 47 disabled vehicles in the district that covers the Fredericksburg and Culpeper areas. One fatal crash was reported, in Caroline County, but the state police said weather did not appear to play a role.