UPDATE: VDOT says ice causing deteriorating road conditions in Fredericksburg area

The forecast called for snow to start falling about 1 a.m. Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. The precipitation is expected to turn into a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet into the evening.

Freezing rain is expected to keep falling Thursday night and Friday morning, possibly mixed with snow and sleet. The low is expected to reach 30 degrees. The new accumulation could add another 1 to 2 inches of snow and icy mix on top of the original snowfall.

There is a chance for a mix of rain and snow later Friday morning then rain in the afternoon.

VDOT said it replenished materials it used in the weekend storm and had crews out treating roads Wednesday.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative also was preparing, saying in a news release Wednesday that 150 workers from four other states are coming to help with any outages. The co-op also is replenishing its supplies for a storm that could be a repeat of the most recent ice storm, which knocked out power to thousands of customers.

REC spokesperson Casey Hollins said in the release that the “storm poses a very real threat of additional and possibly prolonged power outages, including the areas where power was restored over the past few days. The time to prepare is now.”