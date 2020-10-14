UPDATE: Work finished, new traffic pattern in place on Interstate 95 in southern Stafford

UPDATE, 11:12 a.m. Wednesday:

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of Interstate 95 southbound have reopened in the Fredericksburg area near Exit 133 (U.S. 17), which is just north of the Rappahannock River.

I-95 southbound traffic has begun traveling in a new traffic pattern near Exit 133 in Stafford County, with vehicles shifted to cross U.S. 17 using a recently built overpass in the interstate median.

Expect major delays on southbound Interstate 95 Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon as crews prepare for a traffic shift at the U.S. 17 overpass in Stafford County.

The lane closures will be in place for 19 hours while crews mill, pave and stripe a new overpass, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT suggests drivers avoid that area of I–95 from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday. All northbound lanes of I–95 will remain open during the work.

When the work is finished Wednesday afternoon, traffic will be shifted onto the overpass in the median of I-95. That overpass will eventually serve the through lanes on the Rappahannock River crossing lanes.

