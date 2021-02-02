UPDATE: One lane of I-95 south near Fredericksburg area reopens

Between three and five inches of snow accumulated in the Fredericksburg area over the weekend, topped with rain and freezing rain as temperatures edged just above the freezing mark. The winter storm led to school and county office closures as well as hundreds of crashes and stranded vehicles.

Most of the Fredericksburg region’s main roads were clear on Monday, although many also had icy patches.

Crews spent Monday treating roads in the region. But with temperatures remaining below freezing and more of a wintry mix expected to fall overnight Monday and into Tuesday, many area schools were again closed and VDOT warned drivers that roads could still become icy.

“Any wet pavement remaining from melted snow may refreeze again and turn into black ice overnight, especially on roads carrying less traffic, on hills, curves, turn lanes and median crossovers,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darrah Frye said in a news release. “Hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday’s morning rush hour.”

The National Weather Service forecast called for more snow, freezing drizzle and sleet Monday night, with a low of 27 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of snow showers continues Tuesday until 2 p.m., with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.

Wednesday is expected to be clear, but more rain, snow or a mix is possible starting Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.

