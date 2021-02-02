UPDATE: One lane of I-95 south near Fredericksburg area reopens

UPDATE, 8:50 a.m.: VDOT says a single lane of Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County near the Rappahannock River bridge has reopened and the detour has been lifted, but motorists should still expect delays.
UPDATE, 7:30 a.m.: The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising motorists to delay unnecessary travel Tuesday morning because of slick road conditions brought on by a continuing winter storm.
VDOT issues a release saying its crews treated roads with sand and salt overnight, but even though road surfaces appear clear, a transparent layer of black ice is possible due to refreezing overnight.
Interstate 95 southbound had to be closed prior to the Rappahannock River Bridge due to a multiple-vehicle accident this morning, authorities said. Traffic is being detoured to U.S. 1 at Centreport Parkway.
"If travel is absolutely necessary, motorists should plan to use extreme caution this morning," the release said.
The winter storm that hit the Fredericksburg area over the weekend continued with another batch of windy, wintry weather that was expected to last into Tuesday.
The winter weather and cold temperatures could make driving risky. The Virginia Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to avoid hitting the road overnight Monday and early Tuesday.
Between three and five inches of snow accumulated in the Fredericksburg area over the weekend, topped with rain and freezing rain as temperatures edged just above the freezing mark. The winter storm led to school and county office closures as well as hundreds of crashes and stranded vehicles.
Most of the Fredericksburg region’s main roads were clear on Monday, although many also had icy patches.
Crews spent Monday treating roads in the region. But with temperatures remaining below freezing and more of a wintry mix expected to fall overnight Monday and into Tuesday, many area schools were again closed and VDOT warned drivers that roads could still become icy.
“Any wet pavement remaining from melted snow may refreeze again and turn into black ice overnight, especially on roads carrying less traffic, on hills, curves, turn lanes and median crossovers,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darrah Frye said in a news release. “Hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday’s morning rush hour.”
The National Weather Service forecast called for more snow, freezing drizzle and sleet Monday night, with a low of 27 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of snow showers continues Tuesday until 2 p.m., with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.
Wednesday is expected to be clear, but more rain, snow or a mix is possible starting Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.
