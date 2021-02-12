UPDATED: Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Friday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

FRIDAY

Caroline County Public Schools: Asynchronous learning day for students. Employees Code 3. 12-month employees work virtually.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed Friday on Code Red. Essential personnel only.

King George County Schools: Friday will be an asynchronous learning day for all students. There will be no in-person learning.

Spotsylvania County Schools: School buildings will be closed Friday. It will be an asynchronous learning day. Essential employees report to work as safety as permits. 12-month employees should work remotely.

Stafford County Schools: School buildings and offices are closed. Asynchronous instruction for all grades. No student will be penalized for not having internet access. All staff should telework.

Orange County public schools are closed for students and staff Friday.