UPDATED: Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations for Friday

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.
FRIDAY
Caroline County Public Schools: Asynchronous learning day for students. Employees Code 3. 12-month employees work virtually.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed Friday on Code Red. Essential personnel only.
King George County Schools: Friday will be an asynchronous learning day for all students. There will be no in-person learning.
Spotsylvania County Schools: School buildings will be closed Friday. It will be an asynchronous learning day. Essential employees report to work as safety as permits. 12-month employees should work remotely.
Stafford County Schools: School buildings and offices are closed. Asynchronous instruction for all grades. No student will be penalized for not having internet access. All staff should telework.
Orange County public schools are closed for students and staff Friday.
COVID-19 testing events at Dixon Park in Fredericksburg and the vaccination clinic at King George County have been canceled because of the possibility of inclement weather. All those who were scheduled to be tested or receive vaccines will be notified, according to Rappahannock Area Health District officials.
Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Circuit Court Clerk's Office and Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court will be closed Friday.
Spotsylvania County government offices and facilities are now closed Friday.
Stafford County Government: Two-hour delay. Liberal leave. Regional Landfill open.
Fredericksburg government offices will open on a two-hour delay Friday. All essential employees must report as directed by supervisors.
Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic courts closed.
Stafford Circuit and General District Court and Clerk's Offices will be closed Friday. Will reopen Tuesday.
Caroline County Government offices closed Friday.
Caroline County Circuit Court and Clerk's Office will be closed on Friday.
Orange County government offices, libraries, collection sites and the landfill will open at 10 a.m.
Eastern Virginia Career College closed. Instruction will shift to online/distance learning where possible See Moodle page for instructions. This is a change from earlier.
Joint Personnel Recovery Agency's Personnel Recovery Education & Training Center: JPRA PRETC will open late on Friday. Students report at 10 a.m. Staff arrive at 9 a.m.
Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic will open at noon on Friday.
Faith Baptist School and Faith Baptist Childcare Center will be closed on Friday.
Potter's House Preschool and Kindergarten at Fredericksburg Baptist Church is closed on Friday.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offices and day programs will open two hours late Friday.
FAHASS: All Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services offices are now closed Friday.
Any Lab Test Now, Fredericksburg, will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 12.
Dawning Point Chatham Ltd., 415 Chatham Square, Stafford, closed Friday.
District 21 Probation and Parole office, 5620 Southpoint Centre Blvd., Spotsylvania, closed. This is a change from earlier.
Central Virginia Housing Coalition, 2300 Charles St., Fredericksburg, office will open at 10 a.m.
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries stores and donation centers will open at 10 a.m. Workforce Centers in Culpeper and Fredericksburg will open at 10 a.m.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library: Branches are closed and curbside pickup is not available Friday.
Healthy Generations Agency on Aging Mobility Options: All Mobility Options trips for Friday have been canceled due to inclement weather. Healthy Generations' Office is closed, with employees working remotely.
Washington Heritage Museums, Fredericksburg: The Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House, and Rising Sun Tavern will be closed Friday.