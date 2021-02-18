Updated: Fredericksburg-area closures, delays and cancellations

The following facilities and organizations have announced inclement weather-related closures, delays or cancellations in the Fredericksburg region. This list will be updated as warranted.

THURSDAY

King George County Schools: Due to the winter storm warning and the likelihood of hazardous road conditions, Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day for King George County Schools. There will be no in-person learning. 12-month employees are Code 1—no report.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. 12-month employees are Code 3.

Stafford County Public Schools: No instruction will take place Thursday. All 12-month employees should telework.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Due to anticipated inclement weather, all schools and offices will be closed on Thursday. 12-month employees are Code 0.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Buildings closed. Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day. 12-month employees will work from home and essential workers will report according to supervisors.