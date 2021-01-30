UPDATED: FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

HOW TO REGISTER: The health district website is the only place people need to register. All lists of those to be vaccinated are generated by the health district based on surveys they’ve received.

TO FILL OUT A SURVEY: Those 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup. Essential workers can fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify a point of contact to work with the health district.

MORE INFO: About the vaccine, schedule and clinics is available at the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock.

HELP BY PHONE: Available during business hours and weekdays, except holidays. Rappahannock Area Health District call center: 540/899-4797. Healthy Generations Agency on Aging: 540/371-3375. King George County helpline for its residents: 540/775-8977 or COVID19@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us.

REGISTRATION TIPS

1. Register only once.