UPDATED: FREDERICKSBURG AREA VACCINATION SCHEDULE

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: The remainder of Tier 1a—health care workers—and those in Tier 1b, which includes ages 65 and up; people 16 to 64 with underlying health issues; certain essential workers and those in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
ORDER OF TIER 1b: The local health district is focusing on the first three groups, then will expand to others:
1. Police, fire and hazmat
2. Corrections and homeless shelter workers
3. Child care and K–12 teachers/staff
4. Food and agriculture
5. Manufacturing
6. Grocery store workers
7. Public transit workers
8. Mail carriers, USPS and private
WHEN: Through spring
WHERE: Clinics are being held in each locality; area pharmacies; and Mary Washington Hospital. All slots are by appointments only; no walk-ins are accepted. When people are contacted about appointments, they will be told the location.
HOW TO REGISTER: The health district website is the only place people need to register. All lists of those to be vaccinated are generated by the health district based on surveys they’ve received.
TO FILL OUT A SURVEY: Those 65 and older and younger people with underlying health issues can register online at redcap.link/rahd_65andup. Essential workers can fill out a survey at bit.ly/RAHDTier1b and identify a point of contact to work with the health district.
MORE INFO: About the vaccine, schedule and clinics is available at the health district’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock.
HELP BY PHONE: Available during business hours and weekdays, except holidays. Rappahannock Area Health District call center: 540/899-4797. Healthy Generations Agency on Aging: 540/371-3375. King George County helpline for its residents: 540/775-8977 or COVID19@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us.
REGISTRATION TIPS
1. Register only once.
2. Fill out all the fields and double-check the email address. More than 1,500 surveys had incomplete information, especially with email addresses, that required follow-up phone calls.
3. Check emails regularly, as well as the spam folder, and make sure emails aren’t blocked.
THOSE IN EARLY TIERS who weren’t vaccinated can jump in later to get their shots.
WHO’S NEXT: Tier 1c includes other essential workers, but because Tier 1b has expanded, it will be a while before things move to Tier 1c. It includes those who work in these areas: Energy; water and wastewater; housing construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty and staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety engineers; other public health workers; officials needed to maintain continuity of government.
OTHER COUNTIES: The Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which serves Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, also has moved into Tier 1b. Essential workers can complete this survey: forms.gle/Ckh6P8hx8Q9U7W1F6
Those age 65 and over can register their interest at forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46.
COVID-19 TESTING: The health district continues to offer three free clinics a week, except on holidays. They are held:
Mondays, 1–4 p.m., at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway
Wednesdays, 4–7 p.m., at Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
Fridays, 1:30–4:30 p.m., at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg.
Those interested can preregister at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing or call 540/899-4797 during business hours.
Sources: Rappahannock Area Health District, Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mary Washington Healthcare