Utility repair work slated for Spotsylvania road

A stretch of Harrison Road is scheduled to be closed part of Wednesday for utility repair work.

The utility work is in the work zone of a project at the intersection of Harrison Road and Lafayette Boulevard, where the right-turn lane is being extended.

Through traffic will not be able to use Harrison between Lafayette and U.S. 1 while crews are repairing utilities repairs, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday.

"Around 50 feet of Harrison Road will close near the Lafayette Boulevard intersection between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.," VDOT said.

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email that crews discovered a sewer pipe had become clogged during the project and adjusted the plans.

"Due to the extent of the blockage, the project is now going to replace this pipe, instead of just relocating it," she said Tuesday. "However, with rain in the forecast later this week, we wanted to complete this work urgently tomorrow to prevent any flooding in the area."

VDOT noted that there will be no impact to Lafayette Boulevard traffic.

Access to businesses and driveways will stay open during the repair work.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.