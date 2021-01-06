Utility work to close Route 3 lanes in Stafford

Utility work will cause lane closures on State Route 3 in the Ferry Farm area of Stafford County.

The lane closures are scheduled to run from 3 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. One lane will be closed on each side of Route 3 just east of the Washington Square Plaza shopping center.

Stafford crews will be finishing work on a connection of two main sewage lines needed to “address capacity issues at the nearby Claiborne Sewage Pump Station,” county utilities department spokesperson Briana Hairfield said in an email.

She said crews are scheduled to work on Thursday and all next week.

