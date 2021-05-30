Va. legislators aim to speed feds’ surplus PCs to veterans, students, seniors

Surplus government computers’ drives are wiped clean to safeguard security, but that means all their operating programs must be re-installed to make them usable.

Once refurbished, government computers—which are often pretty up to date—can be used by veterans for daily tasks, including searching for and applying for jobs as they transition to civilian life, Spanberger said.

“It’s so important for people to be able to be connected to the internet,” she said.

The Central Virginia legislator said she was tipped to the issue by Mark Casper, CEO of Tech For Troops, a nonprofit based in Henrico County.

“Tech for Troops is an amazing place to visit,” Spanberger said. “It uses its training to help veterans who are facing homelessness, then donates PCs to jobs-training programs. That helps veterans pivot into the workforce.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased homelessness and unemployment among veterans, Casper said.

Tech For Troops’ mission is to reduce both by providing vets with the technology and job skills they need to rejoin the workforce and provide for their families.