Vaccination clinic at Fredericksburg fair attracts variety of participants

Most of the people who came to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair Thursday weren’t there to get free fair tickets along with their shots.
But they didn’t turn them away, either.
“It’s not a downside, I’ll tell you that,” said Alex Garcia, 28, who lives in Stafford County. “I didn’t even know about it until they handed it to me.”
Fair officials offered the incentive—a ticket for free admission on Monday or Thursday next week—the day before the event opened. The fair runs from Friday to Aug. 8.
On Thursday, while carnival workers put the finishing touches on rides, games and food booths, officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District set up their own attraction under a navy blue tent in the field that serves as a parking lot.
The pop-up clinic was set to open at 4 p.m., but people started showing up about 10 minutes beforehand. Vera Lloyd, an animated public health nurse who estimates she’s given about 3,000 shots since January, jumped up and welcomed the fair-clinic attendees, saying, “Let’s get this party started.”
When she realized the first patient was a 12-year-old named Elvis Romero, she started gyrating and singing, “hunka hunka burning love.”
Elvis’ mother, Christina Stickles, had already been vaccinated and “wanted to be extra cautious” as Elvis went back in the [school] building. James Baskerville, 16, of Spotsylvania County also wanted to be safe for the start of school, as did brothers Mark and Michael Young, 15 and 12, of Stafford.
Many of those who got vaccinated at the fair weren’t philosophically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine, but weren’t exactly eager to get one. Sisters Beverly Roman of Spotsylvania and Dalphine White of King George County were the last in their family of seven to get vaccinated, and they’d talked daily about whether they should do it.
As Roman stepped up to a table, White watched from the sidelines, wearing a mask and wondering if she should proceed.
“I’m stuck in the middle,” she said. “One part of me feels like I really need it with this new variant out there, and then the other part, I don’t know after listening to the media [Fox News] about the side effects. I don’t know what to believe.”
But White had promised her sister they’d get vaccinated together, that “if we went down, we’d go down together,” White said, laughing, before she stepped up to get her own shot. “That’s what you call love.”
Several clinic participants said they felt almost forced to be there. Andrew Taylor lives in Fredericksburg and works for a credit union, where employees must either get vaccinated or wear masks the whole time they’re in the office when many workers are scheduled to return next month.
“I do not intend to wear a mask; I can’t breathe with one on,” he said as his nose poked out of the top of his. “I was always gonna get [a vaccine], but working from home, I didn’t really feel the need for one.”
Chris Bailey, there with his wife and two small children, also seemed resigned to the fact that he needed the COVID-19 vaccine. He has a food delivery route and is concerned about his family’s safety, given the number of people he comes in contact with every day.
But like the sisters, he had “mixed feelings about the whole thing.” He didn’t care for the fact that some businesses and government officials are either mandating the vaccine or telling employees they’ll have to get tested every week.
“I just think it should be a choice,” Bailey said. “I think it’s being forced upon us. You either get the shot or have the consequences—you get COVID and get sick or you can’t do anything in life.”
Carol Pendleton was still wearing her nursing scrubs when she brought her son, James Baskerville, to get vaccinated. She works in Mary Washington Healthcare’s wound-care center and has talked with co-workers about the new mandate, announced on Thursday, that all employees of the local health care system must be vaccinated.
At least one co-worker is adamant that she won’t get vaccinated, Pendleton said.
“I don’t understand people,” the nurse said, adding she couldn’t understand why workers who deal with older people, the most vulnerable population, would want to risk their health. “I don’t want to infringe on their rights because it is their bodies, but how do we serve the greater good when millions of people are getting sick and dying?”
The local health district has been doing these types of pop-up clinics since its focus shifted from serving the thousands of people who clamored for shots in January and February to holding smaller events where as few as six people attend, Lloyd said.
She likes the smaller clinics where “we meet people in their place of need.” She watched as Widna Benitez, who’s from Puerto Rico, explained the form to carnival workers who also were able to get vaccinated at the clinic.
Benitez was hired to work in logistics, but when health officials realized she’s bilingual, they switched her duties to interpreter and had her come to clinics with them.
“I am happy to help,” she said. “I hope it’s making a difference in our Hispanic communities.”
