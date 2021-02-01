Vaccine clinic continues as planned in Fredericksburg

However, MWHC and other community partners, such as six local pharmacies, will help with local vaccinations. MWHC, the pharmacies and any other groups that are giving vaccines will get a list of names each week from the local health district. Then, people with each of those groups will contact those on the list about making appointments.

When people are called or emailed, they will be told how to make an appointment—either online or over the phone—and which clinic to attend.

Through February, the local health district plans to hold a vaccination clinic in each locality it serves, once a week, on the same day each week, under this schedule:

Monday: Caroline

Tuesday: Fredericksburg

Wednesday: Spotsylvania

Thursday: Stafford

Friday: King George

When the local health district gets more doses, it will increase the number of shots it shares with community partners and schedule more appointments at its clinics. Currently, doses are distributed based on population. Caroline, Fredericksburg and King George are getting about 300 doses per week, and Stafford and Spotsylvania about twice that, according to health district officials.