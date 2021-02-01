Vaccine clinic continues as planned in Fredericksburg

While the weekend’s wintry weather continues to close some operations, Rappahannock Area Health District is holding its vaccination clinic this Tuesday as planned.
Fredericksburg residents who have been contacted by the health district for appointments will be vaccinated, part of the district’s effort to host a clinic in each locality it serves. On Tuesdays, the clinic will be open to Fredericksburg residents with scheduled appointments.
Based on calls and emails from Free Lance-Star readers, there’s still a lot of confusion about how local residents should register for the vaccine and who will be giving the shots. All registrations are going through the health district website. Those in tier 1b, as well as any health care workers from tier 1a who haven’t been vaccinated, can go online at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/ to complete a survey.
There’s one survey for people age 65 and older or those with underlying health issues and another for employers of essential workers. Residents are asked to complete only one survey, but to be sure to fill in all the fields, including an accurate email address. Afterwards, they should check their emails—and spam folders—regularly for a notice of when they can make an appointment.
Mary Washington Healthcare had been taking appointments on its website, but is no longer doing that. Hospital officials suggest all residents go through the health district to register.
However, MWHC and other community partners, such as six local pharmacies, will help with local vaccinations. MWHC, the pharmacies and any other groups that are giving vaccines will get a list of names each week from the local health district. Then, people with each of those groups will contact those on the list about making appointments.
When people are called or emailed, they will be told how to make an appointment—either online or over the phone—and which clinic to attend.
Through February, the local health district plans to hold a vaccination clinic in each locality it serves, once a week, on the same day each week, under this schedule:
- Monday: Caroline
- Tuesday: Fredericksburg
- Wednesday: Spotsylvania
- Thursday: Stafford
- Friday: King George
When the local health district gets more doses, it will increase the number of shots it shares with community partners and schedule more appointments at its clinics. Currently, doses are distributed based on population. Caroline, Fredericksburg and King George are getting about 300 doses per week, and Stafford and Spotsylvania about twice that, according to health district officials.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Orange, Culpeper and Fauquier counties, officials are working with its two hospitals, Culpeper Medical Center and Fauquier Health, as well as two doctors’ offices to offer vaccines. The two family practices have met requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and have the ultra-cold freezers needed to store the vaccine, according to an update from April Achter, the district’s population health coordinator.
Every partner that gets doses must get rid of them, she said.
“As part of our goal to get ‘shots in arms,’ each organization must use 90 percent of their allocated doses each week,” Achter wrote in a Monday update. “If they have more than 10 percent of doses remaining from the prior week, the allocations will be adjusted.”
As is the case with the Rappahannock Area Health District, officials in the Rappahannock-Rapidan district will maintain the list of those eligible. Go to rrhd.org for more information.
Health officials stressed that it may take weeks before appointments become available for everyone who has registered.
“There is a severe national vaccine shortage; we are getting only about 25 percent of the vaccine we are capable of administering every week,” Dr. Rich Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District which includes Westmoreland County, wrote on Monday. “This is the current major limiting factor. This is expected to last at least several weeks.”
Residents of Westmoreland and other Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula counties in the Three Rivers Health District can register at vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/#phase1b.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425