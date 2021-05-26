Vaccine clinics set in Fredericksburg area for those 12 and older

In the ongoing effort for community partners to provide the COVID-19 vaccine in as many neighborhoods as possible, the Fredericksburg City Pharmacy is hosting a clinic Saturday at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County.
The church is at 6823 Harrison Road and the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pharmacy reps will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 and up in the Fredericksburg area. A parent or legal guardian must accompany those under age 17.
The vaccine is free, but the pharmacy asks those with health insurance to provide it to help recover the cost of supplies and administration fees.
Walk-ins are welcome at the church clinic, but the pharmacy recommends people make appointments online to secure a slot. The link also is available on the Rappahannock Area Health District website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock.
The RAHD website also has links for its two clinics planned the rest of this week. The events are open to anyone, not just residents of the locality where the event is being held. Vaccinators will be at the Stafford Community Center, 29 Stafford Ave., Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and at the old Peeble’s store in the Walmart shopping center in Dahlgren, off U.S. 301, on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Both clinics are offering the Pfizer vaccine and are open to anyone age 12 and up.
More information about other sites offering vaccinations is available at vaccinate.virginia.gov. Searchers can plug in their address and be directed to clinics held in their local health district or they can click vaccines.gov to find nearby pharmacies, community vaccination centers and medical offices.
As of Wednesday, 54 percent of Virginia’s population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine—a rate that’s considerably higher than for the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Locally, 40 percent of the health district’s total population has been vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary.
Already, health officials have gotten questions about what people should do if their vaccination cards have been lost or stolen. Vaccine recipients can request copies of their vaccine records at vaccinerecord@vdh.virginia.gov or 866/375-9795.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425