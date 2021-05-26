Vaccine clinics set in Fredericksburg area for those 12 and older

In the ongoing effort for community partners to provide the COVID-19 vaccine in as many neighborhoods as possible, the Fredericksburg City Pharmacy is hosting a clinic Saturday at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania County.

The church is at 6823 Harrison Road and the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pharmacy reps will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 and up in the Fredericksburg area. A parent or legal guardian must accompany those under age 17.

The vaccine is free, but the pharmacy asks those with health insurance to provide it to help recover the cost of supplies and administration fees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walk-ins are welcome at the church clinic, but the pharmacy recommends people make appointments online to secure a slot. The link also is available on the Rappahannock Area Health District website at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock.