Vaccine envy and registration confusion continue

While Marie Gozzi of Stafford County is hopeful about getting past the pandemic, Dan Deputy of Orange County is fed up with the state’s response.

Gozzi, 74, registered for the vaccine in mid-January and admits she felt a little “vaccine envy” as she heard about others getting the shot. Then her turn came earlier this month, and as she waits for her second dose, she thinks about activities she’ll be able to do again—all the while staying masked and keeping her distance from others.

“I am going to the movies, I don’t care what’s playing,” she said. “I am so tired of looking at small screens. I want something big.”

Deputy, who lives in Lake of the Woods, also signed up about the same time as Gozzi. When the Virginia Department of Health moved all registrations to a centralized system over President’s Day weekend, his form seemed to fall through the cracks.

He searched online but couldn’t find it. Neither could operators at the state call center, and Deputy said they didn’t seem too sympathetic about his plight.

“Basically, I got the old, ‘It sucks to be you at the end of the day,’” he said.