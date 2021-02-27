Vaccine envy and registration confusion continue

While Marie Gozzi of Stafford County is hopeful about getting past the pandemic, Dan Deputy of Orange County is fed up with the state’s response.
Gozzi, 74, registered for the vaccine in mid-January and admits she felt a little “vaccine envy” as she heard about others getting the shot. Then her turn came earlier this month, and as she waits for her second dose, she thinks about activities she’ll be able to do again—all the while staying masked and keeping her distance from others.
“I am going to the movies, I don’t care what’s playing,” she said. “I am so tired of looking at small screens. I want something big.”
Deputy, who lives in Lake of the Woods, also signed up about the same time as Gozzi. When the Virginia Department of Health moved all registrations to a centralized system over President’s Day weekend, his form seemed to fall through the cracks.
He searched online but couldn’t find it. Neither could operators at the state call center, and Deputy said they didn’t seem too sympathetic about his plight.
“Basically, I got the old, ‘It sucks to be you at the end of the day,’” he said.
Told he’d need to submit a new registration form—and that his wait time would start from the date of the new submission—he couldn’t understand why the state hadn’t worked out a better registration process, and earlier in the game.
“The system certainly failed me,” he said. “It’s just a debacle.”
Officials with the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, which includes Orange County, said they’ve heard from other residents who have been told erroneously that they need to register again and their wait time will be “starting from ground zero,” said April Achter, population health coordinator with the health district.
“This is not correct,” she said. “We have reached out to the [state] call center to request re-training of staff.”
The confusion and mixed messages continue as Virginia works the kinks out of its vaccine rollout, particularly in terms of the registration process. While the state followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give vaccine priority to those age 65 and up, and those with underlying health conditions or heavy exposure to the virus, some of the state’s oldest residents have struggled to get their names on a list. Or they did just that and were frustrated to not find it when systems changed.
In addition, news stories and social media are filled with accounts of people who are younger and healthier jumping to the head of the line, and vaccine envy grows by the day.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, was asked on Friday if Virginia has any kind of mechanism in place to prevent people from getting vaccinated before their turn, and his response was: “Not really.”
He said people have to “trust the reason for the prioritization, [and that] we are going to allow people who are most vulnerable because of age or other conditions to the front of the line.”
To those for whom the system has worked, life is great.
“As long as I know what the rules are, as long as I know there’s some progress, I’m a happy camper,” Gozzi said.
But lots of others aren’t getting that coveted shot in the arm, mainly because supply can’t meet demand. About 1.7 million Virginians have registered for the vaccine to date, and the state is getting about 180,000 first doses this week—which is considerably more than a few weeks ago, Avula pointed out.
A recent email to The Free Lance–Star summed up the situation. After a story noted Mary Washington Healthcare had reached the milestone of giving 50,000 vaccine doses, an emailer wrote: “Still moving way too slow.”
‘PICK UP THE PHONE’
More vaccine is coming into the state, although officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District still haven’t gotten word on their increased allotment, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson. The health district covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford and is still receiving about 4,350 doses a week.
However, it will benefit from a federal partnership with pharmacies which has doubled the weekly doses and expanded sites in Virginia. The partnership started with CVS Health and has grown to nine chains with 140 locations statewide that will receive 52,000 doses a week.
State health officials have been working with the chains on how to distribute the vaccine.
The idea is that the pharmacies will offer “as many appointments as possible, first to people age 65 and older who are currently on local health district waitlists, rather than accepting new signups from the general public,” according to a newsletter from the local health district.
Unfortunately, the health district pointed out, CVS Health has been unable to do this for technical reasons. Its appointment system has become a process of first-come, first-served, and reporters on Friday told Avula that other pharmacies last week vaccinated people who didn’t seem to meet eligibility requirements, either.
He said that as details were being worked out, no one wanted pharmacies “to be sitting on vaccines” so the stores were allowed, for a few days, to make appointments for vaccines because it was “better that it goes to somebody than nobody.”
However, this week, Avula said, most of the pharmacies working with the state will use lists generated by local health districts.
Those eligible for appointments could get calls from their local health district, the state call center or even the pharmacies themselves. Likewise, emails may be coming from different sources, and Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district, suggests that people be on the lookout for them.
She said they should check their spam or junk folder to make sure emails haven’t been diverted there. Workers have noticed that many emails, sent to people with links to make appointments, have not been opened.
Chamberlin realizes older residents are wary of unfamiliar phone numbers and email addresses because of scamming concerns. But, like Avula, she said residents need to “walk on the wild side and pick up the phone,” even if the number is unfamiliar.
MORE CLINICS COMING
Vaccines are given by appointments only at all health district sites, at Mary Washington Healthcare and at participating pharmacies. Residents should not call the stores for appointments, health officials said.
Walmart is working with the state to administer its allotment of doses—not within their own stores, but out in the community, Avula said. None have been scheduled yet in the Fredericksburg area, but last week, Walmart worked with local health officials in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesterfield County and Roanoke to provide clinics in vulnerable neighborhoods.
“Walmart will move from community to community each week, depending on where the needs are,” Avula said.
When local residents are contacted about making appointments, they shouldn’t be surprised to find clinics at local churches, community centers or area YMCA branches, Balmes–John said. Health officials are reluctant to publicize locations because angry people showed up at one site and demanded to be vaccinated, said Joe Saitta, the health district’s incident commander, who is about to retire from his post for the second time.
As a result, health officials have a deputy at each vaccination site.
The state is discussing mass vaccination clinics that could accommodate thousands daily at locations such as the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. There are no definite plans to operate any in the local health district, but officials are planning to offer drive-thru clinics next month when the weather should be better, Balmes-John said.
Avula hopes the approval of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which should bring 69,000 doses to Virginia—more than originally announced—will mean that anyone in tier 1b who wants to be vaccinated should get a shot by April, even if it’s a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Anyone in the local health district with concerns about their name being on the list can email rappahannockareahd@gmail.com or contact the local call center at 540/899-4797. Press 0 to speak with local operators.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425