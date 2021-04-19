Vaccine focus in Virginia shifts from pre-registering to simply making appointments

As Virginia has moved into the second phase of COVID-19 vaccines, people are able to simply schedule their own appointments instead of answering various questions and providing personal information.

A pre-registration process was needed for the first four months of the rollout to verify that people signing up for shots were eligible, according to health officials. The first phase was designed to give vaccines to the most vulnerable, such as nursing home residents and elderly adults, those age 16 to 64 with qualifying health issues, and those most at risk, such as frontline essential workers who’ve dealt with the public throughout the pandemic.

Now that anyone age 16 and over who wants to be vaccinated is eligible across Virginia, state and health officials are sending out a single message as stressed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday.

“If you’re an adult, you should get a shot,” he said during a tour of a mass vaccination clinic in Tysons Corner. “If you’re older, you should get a shot. If you’re in your 20s and 30s, you could get COVID, too. You should get a shot.”