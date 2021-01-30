Vaccine supply continues to be "limiting factor' in Fredericksburg region

How, when and where to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fredericksburg area.
The buildings are ready, the vaccinators trained.
Starting Monday, the Rappahannock Area Health District will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, every day of the week in one of its localities, and will continue to do so on the same day each week throughout February. The local health district covers Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Six area pharmacies have joined the effort to get more shots in arms. Mary Washington Healthcare—recognized by the governor for a vaccination clinic described as efficient as a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru—will continue its operations. But rather than MWHC registering people on its website, which caused considerable frustration among community members last week, the hospital system will work off lists generated by the health district.
In fact, any agency, health system or pharmacy dispensing virus vaccines will get names from the same central source—the local health district—at least for the time being.
Now, if only there were enough vaccines for all those ready to give and receive them.
“We have the structures and processes in place to administer a larger weekly allocation of vaccine if we receive one,” said Allison Balmes–John, health district spokesperson. “The capacity is there, but the supply has been a limiting factor.”
Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, is known for his analogies, and he had one ready to describe the vaccine supply.
“We have built an engine to help power this effort,” he said during a press conference with Gov. Ralph Northam last week. “We just need fuel, in the form of COVID vaccine doses, from our federal government to propel us forward to a brighter future.”
‘WHAT AN UNDERTAKING’
Things have changed so rapidly—not even by the day, but by the hour—that timeframes have blurred since the pandemic began. Health officials often remind community members that the first local vaccines were given less than seven weeks ago. Frontline hospital workers—those closest to the sickest—got the first shots, then the registration system was opened to people age 75 and older.
That happened about 3 1/2 weeks ago, but it has felt much longer to those anxiously awaiting an appointment.
Carol Sudol, a 77-year-old from Spotsylvania County, signed up Jan. 9, then listened patiently as friends in other counties and states reported they’d been vaccinated.
“We all understand what an undertaking this is,” she said in an email on Tuesday, but “I have yet to get an appointment or a vaccine.”
The email she hoped for arrived the next day, and she got her shot on Thursday. While Sudol felt better that part of the long wait had ended, she said she’ll be totally relieved when her husband, who registered later because he’s younger, also gets his vaccine.
People in the oldest age group who signed up in the first few days of the process should be hearing about appointments soon, if they haven’t already, Balmes–John said. Those who registered more recently will have a longer wait, she added, noting it won’t be the quick turn-around one resident had hoped.
A person who filled out a survey on Tuesday questioned on Thursday why he hadn’t received an appointment yet.
It’s probably because there are about 35,000 people in line ahead of him. That’s how many have registered their interest with the local health district at this point. (See accompanying chart for registration details.)
Officials will work through the 75-and-up list in order of registrations received and do the same with those 65 and up and people who are age 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. Northam suggested last week that health districts devote about half the vaccine to the elderly and those with conditions while the other half goes to the first level of essential workers in tier 1b: police, fire and hazmat; corrections and homeless shelter workers; and school staff.
DISTRIBUTING DOSES
Northam also announced last week that Virginia will be getting about 123,000 doses of vaccine each week as a result of a 16 percent increase in the allotment from the federal government.
With that increase, the Rappahannock Area Health District expects about 5,000 doses a week through February.
About 2,000 will go to Mary Washington Healthcare. Hospital officials will contact people to schedule appointments at the Fick Conference Center on the Fredericksburg hospital campus. MWHC is getting the health district’s full allotment of the Pfizer vaccine, Balmes–John said, because it has a freezer that can handle the ultra-cold storage requirements.
Each pharmacy will get 100 doses a week, and workers there mostly likely will call residents to schedule appointments.
Those who will be getting vaccines at clinics in their localities can expect calls or emails from health district officials. Doses are being distributed to each locality the same way doses are being allotted by the state: by population.
Smaller localities, such as Fredericksburg, Caroline and King George, can expect about 350 doses a week. The larger counties, Spotsylvania and Stafford, will get twice that much.
Officials stressed the health district is generating all the lists of who’s eligible—based on surveys received—and sharing the names with community partners who are helping with the vaccinating. More information about the surveys for those in tier 1b is available at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/ or by calling 540/899-4797.
Those notified about appointments will be told where they need to go to get their vaccine. Health officials will be setting up clinics in localities on this schedule:
- Monday: Caroline
- Tuesday: Fredericksburg
- Wednesday: Spotsylvania
- Thursday: Stafford
- Friday: King George
The clinics will be held in churches or public buildings, such as schools, but health officials would rather not identify the locations. No walk-ins are accepted; all slots are filled by appointments only.
Because “angry people have shown up” at appointment sites, demanding to be vaccinated, the health district also has had to make sure local law enforcement is at each clinic, said Joe Saitta, incident commander for the local health district.
