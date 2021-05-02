Variable speed zone coming to Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg area

Get ready for speed changes along a 15-mile stretch of Interstate 95 from Caroline County to Fredericksburg.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for a $10.6 million project to install variable speed limits along the stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.
Work to set up the corridor is expected to start in late spring and be completed by the fall.
The variable speed corridor was recommended as part of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan. Depending on how the local variable speed corridor works, others could be implemented throughout the state.
“Gradually slowing traffic as it approaches congestion will help to reduce the risk of crashes, and stop-and-go travel conditions,” VDOT says on the project website.
VDOT says crashes have happened on northbound I-95 as drivers “unexpectedly encounter stopped or slowing traffic flow due to congestion or lane closures for incidents and highway work zones.”
Dynamic messaging boards and new signs will show the variable speeds, between 35 mph and the normal speed limits of 65-70 along the corridor.
Here’s how the variable speed limit corridor will work:
VDOT will use “real-time information about delays and conditions on the road ahead” to determine what speeds will be in place at a given time.
Detectors will collect information (speeds and traffic volume) and a software program will then “recognize when traffic is approaching unstable conditions … and assign incrementally lower speeds,” according to VDOT.
When traffic returns to normal, the posted speed limits will be put back in place.
Speeds also can be managed by operators at the VDOT Traffic Operations Center.
Wondering if you can get a speeding ticket in the variable speed corridor?
Yes.
VDOT says police will have access to the real-time speed changes.
Fall Hill intersection change
Drivers should be prepared for a change at the Fall Hill Avenue and U.S. 1 intersection.
The change, to the lane configuration for eastbound Fall Hill traffic, was slated to take place Sunday night.
The left lane at the intersection has been used for left turns and through traffic while the right lane has allowed right turns only.
The change will flip the configuration, meaning traffic in the right lane will be able to continue straight or turn right while the left lane will be used only by traffic turning left.
New signs will be installed and message boards will alert drivers to the change.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436