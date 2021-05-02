Variable speed zone coming to Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg area

Here’s how the variable speed limit corridor will work:

VDOT will use “real-time information about delays and conditions on the road ahead” to determine what speeds will be in place at a given time.

Detectors will collect information (speeds and traffic volume) and a software program will then “recognize when traffic is approaching unstable conditions … and assign incrementally lower speeds,” according to VDOT.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When traffic returns to normal, the posted speed limits will be put back in place.

Speeds also can be managed by operators at the VDOT Traffic Operations Center.

Wondering if you can get a speeding ticket in the variable speed corridor?

Yes.

VDOT says police will have access to the real-time speed changes.

Fall Hill intersection change

Drivers should be prepared for a change at the Fall Hill Avenue and U.S. 1 intersection.

The change, to the lane configuration for eastbound Fall Hill traffic, was slated to take place Sunday night.