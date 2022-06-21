Variable speed zone goes live Wednesday

A pilot project for a variable speed zone on northbound Interstate 95 between Caroline County and Fredericksburg goes fully live Wednesday.

The $10.6 million project added LED variable speed limit signs along the 15-mile stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.

The variable speed zone had a soft launch last week, with the LED signs show only the existing 65–70 mph speed limits.

On Wednesday, the variable speed limits in the zone will range between 35 mph and 70 mph, depending on traffic north of the zone.

