VCU poll shows Biden, Warner with double-digit leads in Virginia

“If Biden’s pick of Harris ramps up turnout among African American voters, then that was a smart decision by Biden,” Farnsworth said. “This election is largely frozen in place; there aren’t many voters who are undecided.”

Hillary Clinton secured a Democratic victory in the commonwealth during the last presidential race, beating Trump by over 212,000 votes. The 2016 turnout of registered voters was higher than in 2012, but lower than 2008, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

The poll also asked voters about an issue that has recently come to the forefront of election news: the reliability of mail-in voting.

Virginians are split on whether mail-in voting is trustworthy. When combined, 50 percent of respondents are “somewhat or very confident” that mail-in votes will be accurately cast and counted, while a combined 48 percent are not too or not at all confident about the process. Trust in mail-in voting is affected by party affiliation, with a majority of Republicans finding it untrustworthy, according to the VCU poll.

“The differences are significant across party lines, which line up with voting and support for Trump,” Stone said.