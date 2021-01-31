 Skip to main content
VDOT advises against traveling as crews work to clear roads in Fredericksburg area and Northern Neck
Snow Day

Plows clear Leavells Road in Spotsylvania, Va. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

 MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE­–STAR

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging people to stay home as its crews work to clear roads during a winter storm that has dumped snow across the Fredericksburg area.

VDOT sent out a release around 11 a.m. Sunday saying "travel is not advised" in the Fredericksburg area and western portions of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. It issued a similar warning for its Culpeper District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties. 

According to VDOT, Interstate 95 was in what it classifies as "minor condition," with bare pavement visible and several travel lanes open, but with isolated areas of snow coverage. Primary roads in the Fredericksburg area and western Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula were in minor to moderate condition as snow continued to fall. Subdivision streets and lower-volume secondary roads are in moderate to severe condition, VDOT said.

Minor condition means roads have patches of ice and snow; moderate means snow or ice is covering major parts of the roadway. The forecast calls for snow and icy precipitation to continue through the afternoon and into the night, with more snow possible Monday.

VDOT said its crews will continue to work around the clock until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel, with up to 1,200 pieces of equipment available in Fredericksburg District. The crews give priority to clearing I-95 and primary and secondary roads that get the most traffic.

