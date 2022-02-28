VDOT announces completion of overpass work in Spotsylvania, Stafford

Work on a pair of overpasses has wrapped up ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The bridges cross over railroad tracks. Both spans had been labeled structurally deficient, but no longer have that designation after crews repaired the overpasses, with a focus on the beam ends.

Work started on the nearly $2 million project in November 2020. Crews finished the bridge work eight months ahead of schedule, according to VDOT.

Repairs to the U.S. 17 overpass in Spotsylvania, between Massaponax Church and Benchmark roads, allowed VDOT to remove the weight limit in September. A detour had been in place for heavier vehicles, including some emergency vehicles.

The deficient designation also has been removed from the State Route 3 overpass in Stafford County, between Cool Springs and Chatham Heights roads. During that work, there was a single-lane closure in place on weekdays, which is no longer in effect.

“Without this project, the [State Route] 3 Business bridge in Stafford would have been at risk of future vehicle weight posting,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.