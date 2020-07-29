All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 around U.S. 17 in Stafford County are scheduled to be closed intermittently early Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closures are set to run for 30-minute intervals from midnight to 3 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to remove an overhead sign north of the exit, according to VDOT. The sign is being removed for work on the Truslow Road overpass, which is part of the I-95 express lanes extension.

Drivers should also expect delays Wednesday beginning at 10 p.m. while crews prepare the site.

​Scott Shenk: 540.374.5436 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments