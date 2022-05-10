VDOT announces overnight I-95 work all week

Work in various locations along Interstate 95 will cause overnight delays and will include temporary shutdowns.
The lane closures will start at 9 p.m. each night and run through the following mornings, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. All lanes in the work zones are scheduled to be open by 4 a.m. Friday.
I-95 lane closures are slated for the following areas:
- Northbound between the Route 610 interchange and Quantico in Stafford County, starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for bridge beam installation related to the express lanes extension. At 10:30 each night, traffic will detour to the express lanes near the Route 610 exit then shift back to the primary lanes at the Quantico exit. Lanes are slated to be reopened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Northbound between U.S. 17 in Stafford and Centreport Parkway from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday morning. Lanes scheduled to be reopened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
- Southbound at State Route 3 in Fredericksburg, starting at 9 p.m. All lanes scheduled to be reopened at 3 p.m. each day through Thursday.
- Northbound at the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvania County, 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lanes are slated for reopening at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
- Southbound at the Massaponax exit Wednesday at 9 p.m. until Thursday at 4 a.m.; then Thursday at 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. Friday.
- Southbound express lanes traffic will be detoured to the primary lanes at the Joplin Road exit in Prince William County between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Thursday morning. The express lanes are scheduled to be reopened at 4 o’clock each morning.
VDOT encourages travelers heading outside of the Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436