VDOT crews to prep Fredericksburg-area roads for possible winter storm

Crews will be out treating Fredericksburg-area roads Thursday in anticipation of a potential snow storm.

The storm is expected to hit the area late Friday afternoon, and VDOT warned residents to avoid driving during the storm.

There is a chance of rain Friday after 2 p.m., expected to turn into a mix of snow and rain after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Snow is forecast to fall Friday night and into Saturday afternoon.

“Crews will apply brine to as many roads as possible tomorrow” in the local district’s 14 counties, VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release Wednesday.

Crews are scheduled to start treating nearly 300 miles of the interstate and ramps at 9 a.m. Thursday, beginning on the southbound side at the Joplin Road exit in Prince William County. They will spray brine from that point to Caroline County, then head back on the northbound side of I–95.

Virginia State Police will escort the slow-moving trucks.

Once the interstate has been treated, crews will start treating primary roads.

VDOT crews have already started treating roads in the Northern Neck, and that will continue Thursday. Crews also will treat roads in the Middle Peninsula.

