VDOT delays Stafford bridge lane shift

The planned traffic shift scheduled for U.S. 1 at the Potomac Creek bridge in Stafford County on Monday has been delayed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation sent out a notification Tuesday, saying the shift is now scheduled to happen at the end of February or early March.

The wet weather is keeping crews from being able to spread new asphalt for the lane shift.

The shift is part of a $6.9 million bridge replacement project over the creek, crossed by about 21,000 cars a day, according to VDOT.

When the lanes are moved, the northbound lanes “will be shifted around 20 feet to the right to cross Potomac Creek,” according to VDOT. The southbound lanes will be narrowed in the work zone as part of the shift.

The shift will allow crews to start building the northbound side of the bridge.

The new northbound traffic pattern will stay in place until the project is completed in July 2022.

The southbound side of the span also needs to be built. As part of that work, in early 2022, southbound traffic will begin using the new northbound side of the span.