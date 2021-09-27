VDOT gets public feedback on U.S. 1/Fall Hill intersection project in Fredericksburg

Two dozen people attended a public meeting last week at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. They got a chance to look at plan designs and an information video and talk to VDOT representatives.

VDOT officials said some visitors wanted a crosswalk added to the north side of U.S. 1. The other three approaches have crosswalks.

Some attendees said there wasn’t much being done for the cost of the project, adding that they think more work needs to be done on U.S. 1 to fix congestion issues.

One VDOT representative told the residents who thought more work is need on the highway that the project is focused on “alleviating” problems at the intersection itself. Other VDOT officials said they believe the changes will improve flow and conflict points at the intersection.

The VDOT representatives noted that traffic has increased with recent development west of the intersection on Fall Hill Avenue, which includes new apartment complexes and the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium.

Local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said VDOT will take all citizen comments into account as the approval process winds down. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 1.