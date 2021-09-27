VDOT gets public feedback on U.S. 1/Fall Hill intersection project in Fredericksburg

The Virginia Department of Transportation is continuing to take feedback this week on a proposed $7.2 million intersection improvement project at U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.
The aim of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The project was first recommended in a 2018 U.S. 1 corridor study. The state’s Smart Scale program helped fund the work.
The proposed designs call for adding a right-turn lane on southbound U.S. 1 and extending the northbound right-turn lane. The change on the southbound side will keep right-turning traffic out of the through lanes.
Fall Hill Avenue would be widened to three lanes on each approach to the intersection. Each of the current Fall Hill approaches has shared through- and right-turn lanes and a left-turn lane. The proposal calls for adding a second left-turn lane to the eastbound approach. The proposal calls for adding a right-turn lane on the westbound approach.
The proposal also calls for changing a portion of Amaret Street to one-way between Wellford and Race streets, while also removing the intersection access at Race Street with U.S. 1. These adjustments are aimed at improving safety.
Upgrades also are planned for pedestrian access at the intersection.
Two dozen people attended a public meeting last week at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. They got a chance to look at plan designs and an information video and talk to VDOT representatives.
VDOT officials said some visitors wanted a crosswalk added to the north side of U.S. 1. The other three approaches have crosswalks.
Some attendees said there wasn’t much being done for the cost of the project, adding that they think more work needs to be done on U.S. 1 to fix congestion issues.
One VDOT representative told the residents who thought more work is need on the highway that the project is focused on “alleviating” problems at the intersection itself. Other VDOT officials said they believe the changes will improve flow and conflict points at the intersection.
The VDOT representatives noted that traffic has increased with recent development west of the intersection on Fall Hill Avenue, which includes new apartment complexes and the Fredericksburg Nationals stadium.
Local spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said VDOT will take all citizen comments into account as the approval process winds down. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 1.
Mailed comments need to be sent to Byrd Holloway, P.E., VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Email comments can be sent to fred.comments@vdot.virginia.gov, with “Route 1/Fall Hill Avenue Improvements” in the subject line.
Comments also can be sent through the VDOT web page under the Public Outreach tab.
If the preliminary plans are approved, the contract bidding process could start by spring 2024.
