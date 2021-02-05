VDOT prepares for possible weekend wintry mix

This weekend could bring more of the same winter weather as last weekend, just not quite as much.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for precipitation, with crews set to treat roads Saturday morning in advance of an expected wintry mix Sunday, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release Friday.

VDOT crews are scheduled to treat Interstate 95 with a salt brine solution Saturday morning. Crews also will mobilize Saturday night, loading trucks with sand and salt to spread on roads if needed.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the Fredericksburg region, with the forecast calling for a chance of a mix of rain and snow late Saturday and early Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecast says there is a chance of rain Saturday before midnight, then a mix of rain and snow until 3 a.m. After that, with a low of around 32 degrees, the precipitation could turn into just snow, possibly amounting to one inch.

A mix of rain and snow is expected later in the morning Sunday. Then rain is expected as temperatures rise to a high of 47 in the afternoon, according to the weather service.